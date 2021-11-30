 Skip to main content
Box: Incarnate Word 80, Cor Jesu 19
Box: Incarnate Word 80, Cor Jesu 19

1234Final
Incarnate Word2615251480
Cor Jesu645419
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Incarnate Word1-01-080/8019/19
Cor Jesu0-20-257/57132/132
Incarnate Word
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)52-60-11-12
Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)42-50-10-22
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)30-11-300
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)30-203-42
Aide Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-1002
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)21-600-20
