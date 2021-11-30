Box: Incarnate Word 80, Cor Jesu 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Incarnate Word
|26
|15
|25
|14
|80
|Cor Jesu
|6
|4
|5
|4
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Incarnate Word
|1-0
|1-0
|80/80
|19/19
|Cor Jesu
|0-2
|0-2
|57/57
|132/132
|Incarnate Word
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Francie Luna (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-6
|0-1
|1-1
|2
|Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0-2
|2
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|0
|3-4
|2
|Aide Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, So.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0-2
|0
