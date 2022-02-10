 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Incarnate Word 86, Visitation 32

1234Final
Incarnate Word312522886
Visitation4159432
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Incarnate Word20-04-01443/72747/37
Visitation13-92-21127/56511/26

Incarnate Word
Individual stats Have not been reported.
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)12306-80
Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)60201
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)63001
Elisa Nunez (#32, 5-9, P, Fr.)2002-20
Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)21000
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)21003
Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)2100-10
