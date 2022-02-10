Box: Incarnate Word 86, Visitation 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Incarnate Word
|31
|25
|22
|8
|86
|Visitation
|4
|15
|9
|4
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Incarnate Word
|20-0
|4-0
|1443/72
|747/37
|Visitation
|13-9
|2-2
|1127/56
|511/26
People are also reading…
|Incarnate Word
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-8
|0
|Hadley Jacoby (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Elisa Nunez (#32, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Hannah Houseworth (#30, 6-0, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Erinn Porter (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0