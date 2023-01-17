 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Incarnate Word 90, Cor Jesu 37

1234Final
Cor Jesu61412537
Incarnate Word3325211190
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu11-42-1641/43603/40
Incarnate Word13-02-0926/62441/29

Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)144-130-26-83
Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)125-802-23
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)61-40-44-41
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)51-21-301
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
