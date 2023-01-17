Box: Incarnate Word 90, Cor Jesu 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|6
|14
|12
|5
|37
|Incarnate Word
|33
|25
|21
|11
|90
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|11-4
|2-1
|641/43
|603/40
|Incarnate Word
|13-0
|2-0
|926/62
|441/29
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|14
|4-13
|0-2
|6-8
|3
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|12
|5-8
|0
|2-2
|3
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-4
|0-4
|4-4
|1
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.