Box: Incarnate Word 62, Parkway Central 45
Box: Incarnate Word 62, Parkway Central 45

1234Final
Parkway Central000045
Incarnate Word000062
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central10-81-0847/47817/45
Incarnate Word17-32-01213/67902/50
Parkway CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Claudia Cooke (#52, 6-0, C, Sr.)168-15005
Jayla Kelly (#54, 6-3, F, Sr.)168-150-102
Brooke Hilton (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)112-40-17-83
Kennedy Moore (#12, 5-2, G, Sr.)20-402-21
Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
