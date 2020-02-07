Box: Incarnate Word 62, Parkway Central 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|10-8
|1-0
|847/47
|817/45
|Incarnate Word
|17-3
|2-0
|1213/67
|902/50
|Parkway Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Claudia Cooke (#52, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|16
|8-15
|0
|0
|5
|Jayla Kelly (#54, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|16
|8-15
|0-1
|0
|2
|Brooke Hilton (#22, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|11
|2-4
|0-1
|7-8
|3
|Kennedy Moore (#12, 5-2, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.