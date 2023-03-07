|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|4
|6
|7
|16
|33
|Jackson
|8
|10
|11
|13
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|20-9
|6-1
|1234/43
|1115/38
|Jackson
|7-2
|0-0
|385/13
|322/11
People are also reading…
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-2
|1-3
|2-2
|1
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-1
|0
|4
|Lauren Ortwerth (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|7
|2-13
|0-5
|3-6
|4
|Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|3
|0-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|4
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.