Box: Jackson 48, Francis Howell 36

1234Final
Jackson139111548
Francis Howell12610836
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jackson3-10-0187/47187/47
Francis Howell10-83-1791/198741/185

Jackson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)14602-43
Danielle Moore (#13, G)11501-43
Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)84004
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)3003-42
