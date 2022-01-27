Box: Jackson 48, Francis Howell 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jackson
|13
|9
|11
|15
|48
|Francis Howell
|12
|6
|10
|8
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jackson
|3-1
|0-0
|187/47
|187/47
|Francis Howell
|10-8
|3-1
|791/198
|741/185
People are also reading…
|Jackson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-4
|3
|Danielle Moore (#13, G)
|11
|5
|0
|1-4
|3
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, G)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2