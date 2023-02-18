|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jackson
|14
|13
|15
|7
|49
|Cor Jesu
|10
|9
|7
|9
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jackson
|4-2
|0-0
|235/39
|220/37
|Cor Jesu
|16-8
|5-1
|1006/168
|943/157
|Jackson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|10
|2-8
|2-5
|0
|1
|Adie Luna (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|7
|1-5
|1-5
|2-2
|2
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|Sophia Bellistri (#24, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|6
|2-9
|0
|2-2
|2
|Paige Scherrer (#21, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|Kenzie Van Bree (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-3
|0
|4