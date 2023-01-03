 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Jefferson 61, Kingston 13

  • 0
1234Final
Jefferson000061
Kingston000013
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson10-50-1716/48636/42
Kingston0-70-0156/10388/26

JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lia Ott (So.)126-8001
Louise Duepner (Fr.)103-41-31-12
Megan Wood (So.)94-801-21
Grace Neels (Jr.)93-81-300
Annabelle Richardson (Fr.)51-31-100
Riley Adams (Jr.)51-31-102
Halayna Loyd (Fr.)42-70-60-21
Paige Beffa (Jr.)31-701-20
Ryleigh Johnson (Fr.)21-1000
Peyton Guffey (Fr.)21-40-301
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
