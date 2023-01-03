Box: Jefferson 61, Kingston 13

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|61
|Kingston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|10-5
|0-1
|716/48
|636/42
|Kingston
|0-7
|0-0
|156/10
|388/26
|Jefferson
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lia Ott (So.)
|12
|6-8
|0
|0
|1
|Louise Duepner (Fr.)
|10
|3-4
|1-3
|1-1
|2
|Megan Wood (So.)
|9
|4-8
|0
|1-2
|1
|Grace Neels (Jr.)
|9
|3-8
|1-3
|0
|0
|Annabelle Richardson (Fr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|Riley Adams (Jr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|2
|Halayna Loyd (Fr.)
|4
|2-7
|0-6
|0-2
|1
|Paige Beffa (Jr.)
|3
|1-7
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ryleigh Johnson (Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Peyton Guffey (Fr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.