Box: Jefferson 63, Bismarck 22

|Bismarck
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Jefferson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bismarck
|0-8
|0-0
|220/28
|470/59
|Jefferson
|10-11
|1-2
|872/109
|934/117
|Bismarck
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jefferson
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Laney Smith (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|26
|11-19
|1-6
|1-3
|0
|Morgan Fuller (#5, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-7
|0
|0
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-1
|0
|Katie Pope (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Kirstyn Loyd (#11, 5-10, F, So.)
|4
|1-3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Reagan Kennedy (#15, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|Paige Beffa (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Peyton Weiler (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gabrielle Beffa (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|0
|Brittany Bittick (#13, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0