Box: Jefferson 63, Bismarck 22
Box: Jefferson 63, Bismarck 22

1234Final
Bismarck000022
Jefferson000063
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bismarck0-80-0220/28470/59
Jefferson10-111-2872/109934/117
Bismarck
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Laney Smith (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)2611-191-61-30
Morgan Fuller (#5, 5-7, G, Sr.)81-22-700
Catryn Cattoor (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)73-601-10
Katie Pope (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)51-11-200
Kirstyn Loyd (#11, 5-10, F, So.)41-302-20
Reagan Kennedy (#15, 5-6, G, Jr.)42-30-10-20
Paige Beffa (#3, 5-7, G, Fr.)30-31-200
Peyton Weiler (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)21-1000
Gabrielle Beffa (#22, 5-7, G, Jr.)21-10-200
Brittany Bittick (#13, 5-7, G, Sr.)21-3000
