Box: Jefferson City 51, Borgia 34
1234Final
Jefferson City1410171051
Borgia1178834
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson City2-20-0205/51184/46
Borgia5-72-1501/125598/150
Jefferson City
Individual stats Have not been reported.
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)14413-52
Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)6013-61
Celia Gildehaus (#34)63002
Elliot Schmelz (#30)3101-12
Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)30101
Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)21001
News