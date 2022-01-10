Box: Jefferson City 51, Borgia 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson City
|14
|10
|17
|10
|51
|Borgia
|1
|17
|8
|8
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson City
|2-2
|0-0
|205/51
|184/46
|Borgia
|5-7
|2-1
|501/125
|598/150
|Jefferson City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, Sr.)
|14
|4
|1
|3-5
|2
|Lexie Meyer (#24, Jr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-6
|1
|Celia Gildehaus (#34)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Elliot Schmelz (#30)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|2
|Natalie Alferman (#23, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Audrey Richardson (#12, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
Tags
