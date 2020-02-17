Box: Jefferson 60, Crystal City 35
Box: Jefferson 60, Crystal City 35

1234Final
Jefferson000060
Crystal City000035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson12-121-41039/431100/46
Crystal City3-150-4575/24978/41
JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Catryn Cattoor (#10, Jr.)155-605-53
Brittany Bittick (#13, Jr.)136-801-22
Morgan Fuller (#22, Jr.)114-81-102
Abigail Chipps (#11, Sr.)112-80-17-83
Sydney Stewart (#24, Jr.)62-402-42
Riley Jackson (#23, Jr.)42-4001
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
