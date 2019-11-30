|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kingston
|6
|12
|6
|11
|35
|Jefferson
|13
|8
|14
|14
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kingston
|0-1
|0-0
|35/35
|49/49
|Jefferson
|1-0
|0-0
|49/49
|35/35
|Kingston
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Jefferson
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, Jr.)
|19
|8-18
|0
|3-5
|3
|Laney Smith (#14, Jr.)
|13
|6-16
|0-5
|1-2
|0
|Sydney Stewart (#24, Jr.)
|6
|3-14
|0-1
|0
|4
|Morgan Fuller (#22, Jr.)
|5
|2-13
|0
|1-2
|1
|Abigail Chipps (#11, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|2
|Nehley Ervin (#31, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0