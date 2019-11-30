Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Kingston61261135
Jefferson138141449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kingston0-10-035/3549/49
Jefferson1-00-049/4935/35
Kingston
Individual stats Have not been reported.
JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Catryn Cattoor (#10, Jr.)198-1803-53
Laney Smith (#14, Jr.)136-160-51-20
Sydney Stewart (#24, Jr.)63-140-104
Morgan Fuller (#22, Jr.)52-1301-21
Abigail Chipps (#11, Sr.)42-5002
Nehley Ervin (#31, Sr.)21-1000

