Box: Jennings 52, Normandy 29
0 comments

Box: Jennings 52, Normandy 29

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Jennings1515121052
Normandy2127829
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jennings9-93-0736/41754/42
Normandy1-120-3302/17641/36
JenningsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaleah Carrawell (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)16604-62
Aaliyah Scott (#3, 5-1, PG, Sr.)156103
Sereena McHaskell (#2, 5-6, G, Jr.)93103
Jorricia Woods (#32, 5-9, C, Jr.)5103-41
Breanna Johnson (#11, 5-5, G, So.)42000
Reniya Richardson (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)30102
NormandyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Don'ee Johnson (#12, 5-9, F, Jr.)17801-32
Jayla Morton (#30, 6-0, F, Jr.)63004
Brianna Hall (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)6300-20
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports