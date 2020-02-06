Box: Jennings 52, Normandy 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jennings
|15
|15
|12
|10
|52
|Normandy
|2
|12
|7
|8
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jennings
|9-9
|3-0
|736/41
|754/42
|Normandy
|1-12
|0-3
|302/17
|641/36
|Jennings
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaleah Carrawell (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-6
|2
|Aaliyah Scott (#3, 5-1, PG, Sr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Sereena McHaskell (#2, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Jorricia Woods (#32, 5-9, C, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|1
|Breanna Johnson (#11, 5-5, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Reniya Richardson (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Normandy
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Don'ee Johnson (#12, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-3
|2
|Jayla Morton (#30, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Brianna Hall (#3, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|0