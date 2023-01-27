Box: Jerseyville 49, Beardstown 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Beardstown
|4
|6
|14
|12
|36
|Jerseyville
|10
|11
|14
|14
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Beardstown
|1-2
|0-0
|114/38
|140/47
|Jerseyville
|17-9
|1-6
|1259/420
|1067/356
|Beardstown
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bertille Kayembe (#11)
|17
|7
|0
|3-6
|3
|Chrinovie Kandua (#15)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|5
|Genesis Perales (#10)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|4
|Jerseyville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Meredith Gray (#23, 6-0, Fr.)
|13
|5-10
|1-2
|0
|2
|Tessa Crawford (#22, 5-6, Jr.)
|11
|3-6
|1-3
|2-7
|3
|Bria Tuttle (#2, 5-9, Sr.)
|10
|4-8
|0
|2-4
|1
|Cate Breden (#14, 5-6, Sr.)
|9
|0-2
|2-3
|3-4
|3
|Ella Smith (#21, 5-4, So.)
|6
|2-4
|0-2
|2-2
|2