Box: Jerseyville 49, Beardstown 36

1234Final
Beardstown46141236
Jerseyville1011141449
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Beardstown1-20-0114/38140/47
Jerseyville17-91-61259/4201067/356

BeardstownPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bertille Kayembe (#11)17703-63
Chrinovie Kandua (#15)10402-45
Genesis Perales (#10)90304
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Meredith Gray (#23, 6-0, Fr.)135-101-202
Tessa Crawford (#22, 5-6, Jr.)113-61-32-73
Bria Tuttle (#2, 5-9, Sr.)104-802-41
Cate Breden (#14, 5-6, Sr.)90-22-33-43
Ella Smith (#21, 5-4, So.)62-40-22-22
