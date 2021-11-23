Box: Jerseyville 49, Columbia 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|9
|8
|13
|10
|40
|Jerseyville
|9
|12
|10
|18
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|1-3
|0-0
|156/39
|185/46
|Jerseyville
|2-2
|0-0
|176/44
|215/54
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|12
|5-10
|0
|2-5
|0
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|9
|2-5
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-13
|0
|4-4
|3
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|8
|4-10
|0
|0-3
|2
|Emily Holmes (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-8
|0
|1-1
|3
|Columbia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.