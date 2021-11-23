 Skip to main content
Box: Jerseyville 49, Columbia 40
1234Final
Columbia98131040
Jerseyville912101849
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia1-30-0156/39185/46
Jerseyville2-20-0176/44215/54
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)125-1002-50
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)92-51-22-30
Alexa Hildebrand (#4, 5-4, G, Sr.)82-1304-43
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)84-1000-32
Emily Holmes (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)31-801-13
Columbia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
