Box: Jerseyville 65, Carrollton, Illinois 32
1234Final
Carrollton, Illinois1465732
Jerseyville2014181365
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Carrollton, Illinois3-10-0170/42148/37
Jerseyville10-64-6818/204750/188
Carrollton, IllinoisPtsFG3FGFTFL
Uhles (#55)6202-20
Kinser (#32)63002
Henson (#14)5201-20
McAdams (#4)42001
Stumpf (#13)4011-21
Schnelton (#22)30101
Albrecht (#12)2100-20
Pohlman (#15)21002
JerseyvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe White (#14, Jr.)22631-11
Sally Hudson (#2, Sr.)114101
Boston Talley (#21, Sr.)11123-41
Grace Myers (#32, Sr.)6300-22
Ryleigh Jones (#23, Sr.)60202
Kate Jones (#11, Jr.)42000
Carly Daniels (#15, Jr.)21000
Tessa Crawford (#20, Fr.)21000
Cate Breden (#10, So.)1001-20
