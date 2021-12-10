Box: John Burroughs 43, Nerinx Hall 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Nerinx Hall
|6
|3
|0
|0
|9
|John Burroughs
|31
|12
|0
|0
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Nerinx Hall
|3-3
|0-0
|207/34
|238/40
|John Burroughs
|2-2
|0-0
|205/34
|143/24
|Nerinx Hall
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Breaunna Ward (#21, Fr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-2
|0
|Allie Turner (#11, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Celia Thayer (#20, So.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Sydney Starks (#13, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Ashley Mays (#3, Fr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Monet Witherspoon (#15, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
Tags
