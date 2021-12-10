 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 43, Nerinx Hall 9
Box: John Burroughs 43, Nerinx Hall 9

1234Final
Nerinx Hall63009
John Burroughs31120043
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Nerinx Hall3-30-0207/34238/40
John Burroughs2-20-0205/34143/24
Nerinx Hall
Individual stats Have not been reported.
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Breaunna Ward (#21, Fr.)10402-20
Allie Turner (#11, So.)84000
Celia Thayer (#20, So.)81201
Sydney Starks (#13, Jr.)7112-21
Ashley Mays (#3, Fr.)51101
Monet Witherspoon (#15, So.)51103
