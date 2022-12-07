Box: John Burroughs 50, Whitfield 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Whitfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|41
|John Burroughs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Whitfield
|1-2
|1-0
|130/43
|165/55
|John Burroughs
|6-1
|0-0
|381/127
|281/94
|Whitfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allie Turner (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|31
|1
|8
|5-6
|3
|Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, G, So.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|4
|Sydney Starks (#13, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Moriyah Douglass (#2, 6-4, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3