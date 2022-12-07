 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 50, Whitfield 41

1234Final
Whitfield000041
John Burroughs000050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Whitfield1-21-0130/43165/55
John Burroughs6-10-0381/127281/94

Whitfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Allie Turner (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)31185-63
Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)102204
Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, G, So.)7112-44
Sydney Starks (#13, 5-10, G, Sr.)1001-22
Moriyah Douglass (#2, 6-4, F, Fr.)1001-23
