Box: John Burroughs 53, Principia 28

1234Final
John Burroughs19199653
Principia13321028
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs14-46-0995/55690/38
Principia5-120-3568/32780/43

John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Allie Turner (#11, 5-7, So.)144200
Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, Fr.)123202
Ashley Mays (#3, 5-3, Fr.)105000
Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-6, So.)93102
Janae Harris (#22, 5-7, Fr.)42002
Alice Crowley (#10, 5-9, So.)42000
Celia Thayer (#20, 5-8, So.)21001
John Burroughs
Individual stats Have not been reported.
