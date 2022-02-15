Box: John Burroughs 53, Principia 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|19
|19
|9
|6
|53
|Principia
|13
|3
|2
|10
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|14-4
|6-0
|995/55
|690/38
|Principia
|5-12
|0-3
|568/32
|780/43
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allie Turner (#11, 5-7, So.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, Fr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|2
|Ashley Mays (#3, 5-3, Fr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-6, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Janae Harris (#22, 5-7, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Alice Crowley (#10, 5-9, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Celia Thayer (#20, 5-8, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.