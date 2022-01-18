Box: John Burroughs 56, Lutheran North 49

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|10
|15
|9
|15
|49
|John Burroughs
|15
|12
|16
|13
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|3-8
|0-2
|466/42
|520/47
|John Burroughs
|8-4
|2-0
|669/61
|468/43
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allie Turner (#11, 5-7, So.)
|19
|4
|3
|2-2
|0
|Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, Fr.)
|12
|2
|1
|5-8
|2
|Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-6, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Celia Thayer (#20, 5-8, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Sydney Starks (#13, 5-8, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|2
|Ashley Mays (#3, 5-3, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
