Box: John Burroughs 56, Lutheran North 49
Box: John Burroughs 56, Lutheran North 49

1234Final
Lutheran North101591549
John Burroughs1512161356
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North3-80-2466/42520/47
John Burroughs8-42-0669/61468/43
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Allie Turner (#11, 5-7, So.)19432-20
Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, Fr.)12215-82
Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-6, So.)72100
Celia Thayer (#20, 5-8, So.)72101
Sydney Starks (#13, 5-8, Jr.)7112-22
Ashley Mays (#3, 5-3, Fr.)42001
