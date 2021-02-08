Box: John Burroughs 58, Duchesne 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Duchesne
|4
|8
|5
|4
|21
|John Burroughs
|20
|11
|13
|14
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|8-11
|5-2
|629/33
|754/40
|John Burroughs
|10-3
|1-1
|789/42
|549/29
|Duchesne
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|4-4
|0
|0
|0
|Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|0
|4-6
|2
|Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-7, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|3
|Seriniti Stewart (#25, 5-6, F)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Duchesne
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
