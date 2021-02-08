 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: John Burroughs 58, Duchesne 21
0 comments

Box: John Burroughs 58, Duchesne 21

  • 0
1234Final
Duchesne485421
John Burroughs2011131458
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne8-115-2629/33754/40
John Burroughs10-31-1789/42549/29
DuchesnePtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Stockhausen (#14, 5-5, G, Jr.)84-4000
Megan Wiseman (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)61-104-62
Molly Knobbe (#3, 5-7, G, So.)301-103
Seriniti Stewart (#25, 5-6, F)21-1000
Lindsey Reifsteck (#23, 5-3, G, Jr.)2002-20
Duchesne
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Appreciating the best of the St. Louis Cardinals’ batting stances

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports