Box: John Burroughs 59, Visitation 26

1234Final
Visitation897226
John Burroughs152714359
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation9-41-0713/55634/49
John Burroughs13-20-0853/66557/43

VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)63003
Avery Jacoby (#14, 5-9, G, Sr.)5201-22
Grace Restovich (#5, 5-6, G, So.)5110-10
Lucie Schwartz (#2, 5-7, PG, Sr.)4004-74
Erinn Porter (#21, 5-9, G, Sr.)3101-21
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)30100
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
