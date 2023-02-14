|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|21
|14
|8
|18
|61
|Lutheran St. Charles
|11
|14
|15
|19
|59
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|23-2
|5-0
|1422/57
|887/35
|Lutheran St. Charles
|19-5
|7-0
|1471/59
|842/34
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Speiser (#23, So.)
|21
|2
|4
|5-8
|1
|Megan Aulbert (#32, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-8
|3
|Kyrii Franklin (#4, Fr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-6
|4
|Ally Auringer (#10, Jr.)
|9
|1
|1
|4-4
|3
|Kennedy Stowers (#11, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|4
|Chloe Reed (#24, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2