Box: John Burroughs 62, Lutheran North 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|13
|9
|14
|14
|50
|John Burroughs
|19
|18
|10
|15
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|11-11
|0-4
|1177/54
|1101/50
|John Burroughs
|13-4
|3-1
|1025/47
|744/34
