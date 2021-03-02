 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 62, Lutheran North 50
Box: John Burroughs 62, Lutheran North 50

1234Final
Lutheran North139141450
John Burroughs1918101562
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran North11-110-41177/541101/50
John Burroughs13-43-11025/47744/34
Lutheran North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alice Crowley (#10)209-1302-22
Peyton Starks (#14, Sr.)126-800-13
Vanessa Polk (#2, Jr.)104-702-44
Sydney Starks (#13, So.)71-40-15-61
Allie Turner (#11)62-90-32-22
Celia Thayer (#20)602-200
Monet Witherspoon (#15)10-301-62
