Box: John Burroughs 63, Pattonville 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|14
|15
|15
|19
|63
|Pattonville
|11
|12
|14
|10
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|16-2
|1-0
|1034/57
|648/36
|Pattonville
|9-2
|1-0
|554/31
|465/26
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Gray (#5, G, Sr.)
|14
|6-12
|0
|2-4
|0
|Zoe Newland (#2, G, Jr.)
|11
|2-6
|1-2
|4-6
|0
|Cami Stacker (#1, G, Sr.)
|8
|3-8
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Kennedy Horton (#4, F, So.)
|6
|2-5
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Taylor Montgomery (#11, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|Hannah Fenton (#3, G, So.)
|3
|0-3
|1-4
|0
|0