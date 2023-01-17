 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 63, Pattonville 47

  • 0
1234Final
John Burroughs1415151963
Pattonville1112141047
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs16-21-01034/57648/36
Pattonville9-21-0554/31465/26

John Burroughs
Individual stats Have not been reported.
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Gray (#5, G, Sr.)146-1202-40
Zoe Newland (#2, G, Jr.)112-61-24-60
Cami Stacker (#1, G, Sr.)83-80-22-20
Kennedy Horton (#4, F, So.)62-50-22-20
Taylor Montgomery (#11, G, Sr.)51-31-200
Hannah Fenton (#3, G, So.)30-31-400
