|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Confluence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|John Burroughs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Confluence
|1-5
|0-0
|147/24
|302/50
|John Burroughs
|24-3
|5-0
|1529/255
|952/159
|Confluence
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allie Turner (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|17
|1-4
|5-7
|0
|0
|Sydney Starks (#13, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|0-2
|4-7
|0
|0
|Moriyah Douglass (#2, 6-4, F, Fr.)
|8
|3-6
|0
|2-4
|3
|Ashley Mays (#3, 5-4, G, So.)
|7
|2-5
|1-2
|0
|1
|Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-7
|0-3
|1-1
|0
|Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, G, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|Olivia Ballet (#24, 5-11, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Celia Thayer (#20, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|0
|Kate Uy (#14, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0