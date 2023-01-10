 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 68, Ladue 23

  • 0
1234Final
Ladue4116223
John Burroughs192417868
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue6-70-1456/35587/45
John Burroughs14-20-0921/71580/45

Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Allie Turner (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)174301
Alice Crowley (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)12411-21
Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)12313-44
Sydney Starks (#13, 5-10, G, Sr.)8302-20
Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, G, So.)63003
Ashley Mays (#3, 5-4, G, So.)60203
Kate Uy (#14, 5-11, F, Sr.)4102-20
Moriyah Douglass (#2, 6-4, F, Fr.)3101-22
