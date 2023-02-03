|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran North
|3
|7
|16
|8
|34
|John Burroughs
|27
|15
|17
|10
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran North
|9-10
|1-3
|857/45
|912/48
|John Burroughs
|19-2
|5-0
|1205/63
|753/40
People are also reading…
|Lutheran North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allie Turner (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|20
|1-1
|6-7
|0
|2
|Sydney Starks (#13, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|0
|2-6
|4-6
|3
|Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, G, So.)
|9
|3-7
|1-2
|0
|5
|Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|3-4
|0-2
|1-1
|4
|Ashley Mays (#3, 5-4, G, So.)
|6
|0-3
|2-3
|0
|1
|Celia Thayer (#20, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|0
|Moriyah Douglass (#2, 6-4, F, Fr.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-1
|4
|Alice Crowley (#10, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Kate Uy (#14, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Cece Fernandez (#23, 6-1, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0