Box: John Burroughs 76, Visitation JV 14

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|33
|14
|17
|12
|76
|Visitation JV
|3
|1
|8
|2
|14
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|4-3
|0-0
|407/58
|252/36
|Visitation JV
|0-1
|0-0
|14/2
|76/11
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-6, So.)
|22
|8-9
|2-3
|0
|0
|Allie Turner (#11, 5-7, So.)
|18
|3-4
|4-8
|0
|1
|Sydney Starks (#13, 5-8, Jr.)
|17
|6-11
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, Fr.)
|10
|2-6
|2-5
|0
|1
|Ashley Mays (#3, 5-3, Fr.)
|8
|3-6
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Kate Uy (#14, 5-11, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
