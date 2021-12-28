 Skip to main content
Box: John Burroughs 76, Visitation JV 14
1234Final
John Burroughs3314171276
Visitation JV318214
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs4-30-0407/58252/36
Visitation JV0-10-014/276/11
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Monet Witherspoon (#15, 5-6, So.)228-92-300
Allie Turner (#11, 5-7, So.)183-44-801
Sydney Starks (#13, 5-8, Jr.)176-111-22-20
Breaunna Ward (#21, 5-9, Fr.)102-62-501
Ashley Mays (#3, 5-3, Fr.)83-60-12-20
Kate Uy (#14, 5-11, Jr.)1001-20
John Burroughs
Individual stats Have not been reported.
