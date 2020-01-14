Box: John Burroughs 57, Visitation 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Visitation
|9
|1
|12
|13
|35
|John Burroughs
|13
|12
|15
|17
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Visitation
|3-10
|0-2
|628/48
|780/60
|John Burroughs
|8-5
|0-0
|705/54
|561/43
|Visitation
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Josephine Strauss (#3, 5-6, P, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmin Rayner (#21, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|22
|4-13
|2-4
|8-11
|1
|Peyton Starks (#14, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|13
|5-11
|0-1
|3-4
|3
|Sydney Starks (#13, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|11
|3-6
|0-4
|5-6
|1
|Lizzie Wagner (#22, 5-5, G, So.)
|4
|0
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|Vanessa Polk (#2, 6-2, C, So.)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0-2
|2
|Audrey Pinson (#12, 5-6, F, So.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0