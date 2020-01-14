Box: John Burroughs 57, Visitation 35
1234Final
Visitation91121335
John Burroughs1312151757
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation3-100-2628/48780/60
John Burroughs8-50-0705/54561/43
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Annie Restovich (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)111303
Lucie Schwartz (#10, 5-4, PG, Fr.)93103
Kate Restovich (#24, 5-6, G, Fr.)9401-22
Haley Brinker (#33, 5-9, P, Fr.)21003
Josephine Strauss (#3, 5-6, P, So.)21002
Julia Bader (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)1001-22
Natalie Nunez (#23, 5-8, G, So.)1001-25
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmin Rayner (#21, 5-7, G, Jr.)224-132-48-111
Peyton Starks (#14, 5-10, G, Jr.)135-110-13-43
Sydney Starks (#13, 5-10, G, Fr.)113-60-45-61
Lizzie Wagner (#22, 5-5, G, So.)401-11-40
Vanessa Polk (#2, 6-2, C, So.)42-800-22
Audrey Pinson (#12, 5-6, F, So.)31-301-20
