Box: Kingston 63, Jefferson 40
Box: Kingston 63, Jefferson 40

1234Final
Jefferson210161240
Kingston924111963
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jefferson0-10-040/4063/63
Kingston1-00-063/6340/40
JeffersonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Neels (#11, So.)136-110-101-20
Peyton Weiler (#33, Sr.)113-51-42-25
Gabby Beffa (#22, Sr.)61-61-111-32
Lia Ott (#24)63-700-14
Paige Beffa (#5, So.)21-50-303
Megan Wood (#23)21-6001
Jefferson
Individual stats Have not been reported.
