Box: Kingston 63, Jefferson 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jefferson
|2
|10
|16
|12
|40
|Kingston
|9
|24
|11
|19
|63
-
Keel finds range as O'Fallon rolls past Alton Marquette in Shootout Series
-
Vashon fights off late Belleville West rally to record first victory of season
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Recap: Metro handily defeats Riverview Gardens
-
Recap: St. Charles West triumphs over St. Charles
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jefferson
|0-1
|0-0
|40/40
|63/63
|Kingston
|1-0
|0-0
|63/63
|40/40
|Jefferson
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Neels (#11, So.)
|13
|6-11
|0-10
|1-2
|0
|Peyton Weiler (#33, Sr.)
|11
|3-5
|1-4
|2-2
|5
|Gabby Beffa (#22, Sr.)
|6
|1-6
|1-11
|1-3
|2
|Lia Ott (#24)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0-1
|4
|Paige Beffa (#5, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0-3
|0
|3
|Megan Wood (#23)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|1
|Jefferson
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.