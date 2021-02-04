Box: KIPP St. Louis 42, Brentwood 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Brentwood
|8
|8
|2
|7
|25
|KIPP St. Louis
|10
|6
|16
|10
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Brentwood
|7-2
|5-1
|354/39
|309/34
|KIPP St. Louis
|2-3
|0-0
|185/21
|202/22
|Brentwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kathleen Clay
|9
|2-9
|1-2
|2-2
|0
|Mya Lucas
|5
|2-6
|0
|1-3
|1
|Anna Jones
|3
|0-6
|0
|3-8
|2
|Domonique Taylor
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Kennadie Miller
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Zoey Tonis
|2
|0-2
|0-4
|2-6
|1
|Tranette Hill
|2
|0-3
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Brentwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
