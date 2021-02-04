 Skip to main content
Box: KIPP St. Louis 42, Brentwood 25
1234Final
Brentwood882725
KIPP St. Louis106161042
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Brentwood7-25-1354/39309/34
KIPP St. Louis2-30-0185/21202/22
BrentwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kathleen Clay92-91-22-20
Mya Lucas52-601-31
Anna Jones30-603-82
Domonique Taylor21-4000
Kennadie Miller21-2001
Zoey Tonis20-20-42-61
Tranette Hill20-30-12-21
Brentwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
