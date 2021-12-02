 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Kirkwood 38, Cor Jesu 34
0 comments

Box: Kirkwood 38, Cor Jesu 34

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Cor Jesu64101434
Kirkwood15313738
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Cor Jesu0-30-291/30170/57
Kirkwood1-00-038/1334/11
Cor JesuPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)123-52-40-14
Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)93-80-53-45
Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)60-62-60-43
Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)31-10-11-10
Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)21-40-102
Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)21-10-10-11
Cor Jesu
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News