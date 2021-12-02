Box: Kirkwood 38, Cor Jesu 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Cor Jesu
|6
|4
|10
|14
|34
|Kirkwood
|15
|3
|13
|7
|38
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Cor Jesu
|0-3
|0-2
|91/30
|170/57
|Kirkwood
|1-0
|0-0
|38/13
|34/11
|Cor Jesu
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kenzie Van Bree (#5, 5-8, G, So.)
|12
|3-5
|2-4
|0-1
|4
|Paige Dolrenry (#25, 5-9, G, So.)
|9
|3-8
|0-5
|3-4
|5
|Amy Varghese (#10, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|0-6
|2-6
|0-4
|3
|Grace Bellistri (#11, 5-8, G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|Sophia Newman (#40, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0-1
|0
|2
|Audrey Beuligmann (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Cor Jesu
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
