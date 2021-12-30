 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 42, Lafayette 39
Box: Kirkwood 42, Lafayette 39

1234Final
Lafayette51116739
Kirkwood111051642
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette5-60-0478/43536/49
Kirkwood3-20-1189/17212/19
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)24808-105
Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)7105-62
Hadley Hendrickson (#40, 5-10, F, So.)3101-23
Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)21003
Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)2100-22
Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)1001-21
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Bendoff (#5, Jr.)15414-54
Tara Behnam (#33, Sr.)9303-43
Grace Hupp (#10, Sr.)6013-41
Caroline Puffer (#24, Jr.)5103-44
Angela Mostek (#41, Jr.)3101-20
Marissa Rhimes (#23)3003-41
Anna Newland (#21, So.)1001-33
