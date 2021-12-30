Box: Kirkwood 42, Lafayette 39

|1
Lafayette
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|5-6
|0-0
|478/43
|536/49
|Kirkwood
|3-2
|0-1
|189/17
|212/19
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|24
|8
|0
|8-10
|5
|Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|2
|Hadley Hendrickson (#40, 5-10, F, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|2
|Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Bendoff (#5, Jr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-5
|4
|Tara Behnam (#33, Sr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|3
|Grace Hupp (#10, Sr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|1
|Caroline Puffer (#24, Jr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|4
|Angela Mostek (#41, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Marissa Rhimes (#23)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|1
|Anna Newland (#21, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|3
Tags
