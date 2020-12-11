Box: Kirkwood 42, Lindbergh 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|8
|4
|13
|12
|37
|Kirkwood
|7
|1
|17
|17
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|4-1
|0-0
|215/43
|150/30
|Kirkwood
|1-3
|0-0
|137/27
|227/45
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|12
|1
|2
|4-5
|2
|Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, Fr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|4
|Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|4
|Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Shelby Bommarito (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
