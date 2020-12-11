 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 42, Lindbergh 37
1234Final
Lindbergh84131237
Kirkwood71171742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh4-10-0215/43150/30
Kirkwood1-30-0137/27227/45
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)12124-52
Rory Conboy (#55, 6-0, F, Fr.)7203-54
Ally Forbes (#50, 5-6, G, Sr.)6300-24
Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)63005
Shelby Bommarito (#24, 5-8, G, Sr.)42004
Nyla Jackson (#2, 5-5, G, Fr.)2002-20
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
