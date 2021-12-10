Box: Kirkwood 50, Lindbergh 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Kirkwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Lindbergh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Kirkwood
|2-0
|0-0
|88/44
|73/36
|Lindbergh
|4-2
|0-0
|279/140
|238/119
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tara Behnam (Sr.)
|19
|4
|1
|8-10
|0
|Grace Hupp (Sr.)
|12
|0
|3
|3-4
|0
|Khamori Cornelius (Sr.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-6
|0
|Marissa Rhimes
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Angela Mostek (Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Caroline Puffer (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kirkwood
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
