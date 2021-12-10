 Skip to main content
Box: Kirkwood 50, Lindbergh 39
1234Final
Kirkwood000050
Lindbergh000039
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Kirkwood2-00-088/4473/36
Lindbergh4-20-0279/140238/119
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tara Behnam (Sr.)19418-100
Grace Hupp (Sr.)12033-40
Khamori Cornelius (Sr.)8204-60
Marissa Rhimes51100
Angela Mostek (Jr.)42000
Caroline Puffer (Jr.)21000
Kirkwood
Individual stats Have not been reported.
