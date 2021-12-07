Box: Ladue 37, Parkway Central 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|7
|6
|12
|4
|29
|Ladue
|7
|7
|13
|10
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|0-4
|0-0
|128/32
|231/58
|Ladue
|2-1
|0-0
|93/23
|79/20
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Destini Rogers (#23, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-4
|1
|Mya Mann (#3, So.)
|12
|3
|0
|6-10
|3
|Laura Clay (#40)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|0
|Zyon Williams (#11)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Emma Margraf (#4, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
