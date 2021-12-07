 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 37, Parkway Central 29
Box: Ladue 37, Parkway Central 29

1234Final
Parkway Central7612429
Ladue77131037
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central0-40-0128/32231/58
Ladue2-10-093/2379/20
Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Destini Rogers (#23, Sr.)12411-41
Mya Mann (#3, So.)12306-103
Laura Clay (#40)5201-30
Zyon Williams (#11)42004
Emma Margraf (#4, So.)4102-23
