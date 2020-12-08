 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 44, Parkway Central 35
1234Final
Ladue111612544
Parkway Central11611735
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue2-10-0137/4697/32
Parkway Central1-30-0165/55235/78
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)193-62-127-80
Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)165-91-53-43
Annika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)63-60-103
Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)30-21-302
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
