Box: Ladue 44, Parkway Central 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|11
|16
|12
|5
|44
|Parkway Central
|11
|6
|11
|7
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|2-1
|0-0
|137/46
|97/32
|Parkway Central
|1-3
|0-0
|165/55
|235/78
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|19
|3-6
|2-12
|7-8
|0
|Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)
|16
|5-9
|1-5
|3-4
|3
|Annika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-6
|0-1
|0
|3
|Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
