Box: Ladue 48, McCluer South-Berkeley 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|15
|12
|12
|9
|48
|McCluer South-Berkeley
|14
|6
|9
|6
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|11-9
|1-2
|943/47
|975/49
|McCluer South-Berkeley
|3-2
|2-0
|261/13
|234/12
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|18
|7-9
|1-10
|1-1
|2
|Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|8
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|8
|2-12
|0-4
|4-4
|2
|Anika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|3
|Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)
|4
|2-7
|0-1
|0
|0
|Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|Alesia Davis (#25, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Maleah Muhammad (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
