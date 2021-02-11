 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 48, McCluer South-Berkeley 35
1234Final
Ladue151212948
McCluer South-Berkeley1469635
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue11-91-2943/47975/49
McCluer South-Berkeley3-22-0261/13234/12
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)187-91-101-12
Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)84-40-100
Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)82-120-44-42
Anika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)42-6003
Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)42-70-100
Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)21-30-100
Alesia Davis (#25, 5-10, C, Jr.)21-2000
Maleah Muhammad (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-3000
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
