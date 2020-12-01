Box: Ladue 53, Rosati-Kain 19

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Ladue
|21
|12
|14
|6
|53
|Rosati-Kain
|1
|9
|2
|7
|19
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Ladue
|1-0
|0-0
|53/53
|19/19
|Rosati-Kain
|0-1
|0-0
|19/19
|53/53
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|18
|3-4
|4-9
|0
|1
|Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|10
|5-9
|0-2
|0
|3
|Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-4
|2-3
|0
|4
|Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)
|7
|2-7
|0-1
|3-4
|4
|Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Annika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|Alesia Davis (#25, 5-10, C, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
