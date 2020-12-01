 Skip to main content
Box: Ladue 53, Rosati-Kain 19
Box: Ladue 53, Rosati-Kain 19

1234Final
Ladue211214653
Rosati-Kain192719
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ladue1-00-053/5319/19
Rosati-Kain0-10-019/1953/53
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)183-44-901
Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)105-90-203
Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)81-42-304
Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)72-70-13-44
Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)42-5000
Annika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)30-41-200
Alesia Davis (#25, 5-10, C, Jr.)21-2001
Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.
