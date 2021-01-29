Box: Ladue 60, Lafayette 55

|1
|Lafayette
|9
|17
|13
|16
|55
|Ladue
|6
|13
|15
|26
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|10-8
|2-1
|878/49
|795/44
|Ladue
|9-6
|1-1
|723/40
|685/38
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ladue
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|20
|1-2
|5-11
|3-4
|4
|Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|12
|2-5
|0-1
|8-12
|2
|Anika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|9
|4-8
|0
|1-2
|4
|Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-8
|1-1
|0
|4
|Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-2
|1-4
|1-1
|3
|Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)
|6
|0-3
|2-5
|0-2
|1