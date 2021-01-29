 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Ladue 60, Lafayette 55
0 comments

Box: Ladue 60, Lafayette 55

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Lafayette917131655
Ladue613152660
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette10-82-1878/49795/44
Ladue9-61-1723/40685/38
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LaduePtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Lewis (#11, 5-7, G, Fr.)201-25-113-44
Mckayley Hopkins (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)122-50-18-122
Anika Speicher (#20, 5-8, G, Jr.)94-801-24
Destini Rogers (#23, 5-8, G, Jr.)72-81-104
Emma Smith (#3, 5-3, G, Jr.)61-21-41-13
Mya Mann (#22, 5-8, F, Fr.)60-32-50-21
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports