|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|10
|18
|7
|19
|54
|Ladue
|8
|14
|22
|17
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|2-19
|1-3
|695/33
|1130/54
|Ladue
|8-11
|1-3
|720/34
|873/42
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taylor Nania (#11, So.)
|22
|8
|0
|6-8
|3
|Destiny Polk (#2, Sr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-5
|4
|Shru Singh (#23, Sr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-7
|5
|Faith Szukalski (#44, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|3
|Aubrey Sinn (#5, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-5
|0
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.