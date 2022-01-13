 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lafayette 28, Seckman 24
1234Final
Lafayette964928
Seckman494724
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette7-71-0595/42640/46
Seckman3-70-1366/26435/31
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Abby Coe (#11, G, Sr.)9107-122
Emma Robinson (#1, G, Jr.)4102-22
Jamison Spreck (#14, F, Jr.)3101-53
Brooke Meeks (#12, G, So.)3101-23
Avery Kube (#22, G, Jr.)21000
Madi McElrath (#25, F, So.)2002-62
Marlie Tinker (#2, G, So.)1001-20
