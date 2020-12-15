 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 40, Oakville 36
1234Final
Lafayette91181240
Oakville14451336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette5-11-0298/50234/39
Oakville3-30-0238/40212/35
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
OakvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Isabella Dickneite (#30, F, Sr.)136-1101-42
Kylie Anderson (#34, G, So.)114-101-502
Sammi Simokaitis (#32, C, Fr.)63-5005
Faith Kohm (#24, G, Jr.)42-50-103
Mya Minor (#14, G, Jr.)21-60-104
