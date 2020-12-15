Box: Lafayette 40, Oakville 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|9
|11
|8
|12
|40
|Oakville
|14
|4
|5
|13
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|5-1
|1-0
|298/50
|234/39
|Oakville
|3-3
|0-0
|238/40
|212/35
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Oakville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Isabella Dickneite (#30, F, Sr.)
|13
|6-11
|0
|1-4
|2
|Kylie Anderson (#34, G, So.)
|11
|4-10
|1-5
|0
|2
|Sammi Simokaitis (#32, C, Fr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|5
|Faith Kohm (#24, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|3
|Mya Minor (#14, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0-1
|0
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.