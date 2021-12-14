Box: Lafayette 40, Oakville 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|8
|13
|10
|6
|37
|Lafayette
|5
|14
|13
|8
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|3-3
|0-0
|279/46
|235/39
|Lafayette
|3-3
|0-0
|261/44
|277/46
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|2
|0
|5-10
|2
|Brooke Jeffries (#15, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Aubrey Sinn (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Rachel Delaney (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.