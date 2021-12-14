 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 40, Oakville 37
1234Final
Oakville81310637
Lafayette51413840
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville3-30-0279/46235/39
Lafayette3-30-0261/44277/46
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)123203
Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)9205-102
Brooke Jeffries (#15, 5-8, G, Sr.)60200
Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)6300-23
Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)2002-20
Aubrey Sinn (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)21000
Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)21001
Rachel Delaney (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)1001-24
