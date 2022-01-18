 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lafayette 47, Lindbergh 29
Box: Lafayette 47, Lindbergh 29

1234Final
Lafayette101218747
Lindbergh2941429
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette8-71-0642/43669/45
Lindbergh6-80-1606/40600/40
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Johnson (#25, 5-7, G, Sr.)8211-20
Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)60202
Nyla Jackson (#23, 5-5, G, So.)3101-22
Madison Mertzlufft (#34, 6-0, F, So.)21000
Taylor Forbes (#50, 5-7, G, So.)21002
Sam Colvin (#40, 6-0, F, Fr.)21000
Rylea Riffert (#24, 5-6, G, So.)2002-20
Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)21000
Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)21002
