Box: Lafayette 47, Lindbergh 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|10
|12
|18
|7
|47
|Lindbergh
|2
|9
|4
|14
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|8-7
|1-0
|642/43
|669/45
|Lindbergh
|6-8
|0-1
|606/40
|600/40
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Johnson (#25, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|0
|Ella Wolfard (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Nyla Jackson (#23, 5-5, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Madison Mertzlufft (#34, 6-0, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Forbes (#50, 5-7, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Colvin (#40, 6-0, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylea Riffert (#24, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Sydney Thomas (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Kroenlein (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.