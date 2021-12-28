 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 51, Clayton 46
Box: Lafayette 51, Clayton 46

1234Final
Lafayette1313101551
Clayton77171546
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette5-50-0439/44494/49
Clayton3-70-0508/51560/56
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)13314-44
Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)12404-43
Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)12404-73
Emily Derucki (#30, 5-8, G, So.)63002
Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)3101-24
Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)3101-32
Faith Halter (#11, 5-7, G, Jr.)21001
ClaytonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jasmine Burks (#25, G, So.)18235-63
Izzy Ross (#44, F, Sr.)11305-63
Taylor Miller (#12, G, Fr.)6202-42
Brooklyn Pierce (#34, G, So.)4200-63
Genevieve Roach (#11, G, Fr.)4102-24
Stella Whitney (#23, G, So.)3003-63
