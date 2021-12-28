Box: Lafayette 51, Clayton 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|13
|13
|10
|15
|51
|Clayton
|7
|7
|17
|15
|46
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|5-5
|0-0
|439/44
|494/49
|Clayton
|3-7
|0-0
|508/51
|560/56
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-4
|4
|Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|3
|Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-7
|3
|Emily Derucki (#30, 5-8, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|2
|Faith Halter (#11, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Clayton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jasmine Burks (#25, G, So.)
|18
|2
|3
|5-6
|3
|Izzy Ross (#44, F, Sr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-6
|3
|Taylor Miller (#12, G, Fr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|2
|Brooklyn Pierce (#34, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-6
|3
|Genevieve Roach (#11, G, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|4
|Stella Whitney (#23, G, So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-6
|3
