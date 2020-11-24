Box: Lafayette 55, Summit 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Summit
|2
|11
|11
|7
|31
|Lafayette
|7
|19
|12
|17
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|0-1
|0-1
|31/31
|55/55
|Lafayette
|1-0
|1-0
|55/55
|31/31
|Summit
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-4
|4
|Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Haley Glenn (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Gracie Glenn (#34, 5-8, F, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brynn Jeffries (#5, G, Sr.)
|14
|2-12
|2-5
|4-6
|2
|Brynn Roach (#21, F, Sr.)
|12
|3-9
|1-1
|3-4
|1
|Andrya Roach (#10, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-5
|0
|1
|Katie Reed (#12, G, Sr.)
|7
|3-10
|0
|1-2
|3
|Rachel Delaney (#14, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-2
|0
|4-4
|2
|Lily Zehner (#23, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|2
|Destiny Polk (#2, G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.