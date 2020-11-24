 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lafayette 55, Summit 31
0 comments

Box: Lafayette 55, Summit 31

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Summit21111731
Lafayette719121755
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit0-10-131/3155/55
Lafayette1-01-055/5531/31
SummitPtsFG3FGFTFL
Raina Bryant (#1, 5-5, G, Sr.)14504-44
Emily Cole (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)72101
Haley Glenn (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)3101-20
Ruth Vogel (#5, 5-9, F, Sr.)30103
Gracie Glenn (#34, 5-8, F, So.)2002-23
Avery Vincent (#4, 5-7, G, Jr.)1001-21
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Brynn Jeffries (#5, G, Sr.)142-122-54-62
Brynn Roach (#21, F, Sr.)123-91-13-41
Andrya Roach (#10, G, Jr.)72-41-501
Katie Reed (#12, G, Sr.)73-1001-23
Rachel Delaney (#14, G, Jr.)61-204-42
Lily Zehner (#23, G, Jr.)63-5002
Destiny Polk (#2, G, So.)31-101-10
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports