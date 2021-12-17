 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lafayette 56, Marquette 48
0 comments

Box: Lafayette 56, Marquette 48

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Marquette171313548
Lafayette1410201256
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette5-30-0458/57405/51
Lafayette4-30-0317/40325/41
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)192-35-1200
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)154-607-104
Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Sr.)103-90-14-45
Kate Dolson (#22, G)40-21-31-22
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News