Box: Lafayette 56, Marquette 48

|Marquette
|17
|13
|13
|5
|48
|Lafayette
|14
|10
|20
|12
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|5-3
|0-0
|458/57
|405/51
|Lafayette
|4-3
|0-0
|317/40
|325/41
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)
|19
|2-3
|5-12
|0
|0
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)
|15
|4-6
|0
|7-10
|4
|Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Sr.)
|10
|3-9
|0-1
|4-4
|5
|Kate Dolson (#22, G)
|4
|0-2
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
