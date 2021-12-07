Box: Lafayette 64, Clayton 57

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|10
|13
|16
|25
|64
|Clayton
|16
|9
|16
|16
|57
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|1-3
|0-0
|169/42
|195/49
|Clayton
|1-4
|0-0
|255/64
|310/78
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|21
|1
|4
|7-12
|2
|Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|15
|3
|0
|9-16
|1
|Rachel Delaney (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-5
|4
|Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|4
|Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Brooke Jeffries (#15, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aubrey Sinn (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hailey Schiwinger (#35, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Emily Derucki (#30, 5-8, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
