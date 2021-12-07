 Skip to main content
Box: Lafayette 64, Clayton 57
Box: Lafayette 64, Clayton 57

1234Final
Lafayette1013162564
Clayton169161657
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette1-30-0169/42195/49
Clayton1-40-0255/64310/78
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrya Roach (#10, 5-7, G, Sr.)21147-122
Ana McLellan (#20, 5-7, G, Sr.)15309-161
Rachel Delaney (#14, 5-8, F, Sr.)7203-54
Destiny Polk (#2, 5-7, G, Jr.)7210-24
Lily Zehner (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)42003
Taylor Nania (#23, 5-10, F, Fr.)3101-20
Brooke Jeffries (#15, 5-8, G, Sr.)21000
Aubrey Sinn (#5, 5-6, G, Fr.)21000
Hailey Schiwinger (#35, 5-5, G, So.)21001
Emily Derucki (#30, 5-8, G, So.)1001-25
Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
